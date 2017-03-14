‘Voice from the Stone’: Emilia Clarke Hears Voices in this Brand New Trailer — Watch

The film will be released in theaters and on VOD April 28.

Before she attempts to reclaim the iron throne through fire and blood this July, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke will be dealing with a presumably less fiery and bloody ordeal in the new film “Voice from the Stone.” The brand new trailer reveals the haunting situation Clarke’s character must go through in this indie supernatural thriller.

Clarke stars as Verena, a nurse in 1950s Tuscany who is brought in to help a young boy deal with the trauma of his mother’s death. The boy soon begins to exhibit increasingly bizarre behavior that causes Verena to wonder if the beautiful Italian castle she has been invited into is actually haunted by the boy’s mother.

“Voice from the Stone” is just one of several projects that Clarke will be starring in outside of “Game of Thrones.” She was recently announced to play the female-lead in the adaptation of the web series-turned Korean film, “The Beauty Inside” and she will be seen in May of next year in the untitled Han Solo movie alongside Woody Harrelson and Alden Ehrenreich.

“Voice from the Stone” will be released in theaters and on video-on-demand April 28. Check out the trailer below.

