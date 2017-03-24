John Leguizamo Joins ‘Waco’ Miniseries Opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch

Weinstein TV's new series for the rebranded Paramount Network will begin production next month.

John Leguizamo (“Bloodline“) has joined the cast of “Waco,” the upcoming limited-run series based on the explosive 1993 event in the Texas town.

Paramount Network – which Spike TV will morph into next year – is behind the drama, which will recount the 51-day standoff between the FBI, ATF, and David Koresh’s spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians, who were suspected of weapon violations. The crisis eventually resulted in a violent shootout.

Leguizamo will play ATF agent Robert Rodriguez, who was sent into Waco to investigate Koresh’s Mount Carmel and help establish a federal case. Ultimately, Rodriguez created bonds with the people he met. Leguizamo, an Emmy-winning actor, joins an already stacked cast, including Michael Shannon (“Take Shelter“) and Taylor Kitsch (“Savages“).

“The role of Robert Rodriguez is little known, but utterly fascinating as he was the only undercover agent to infiltrate David Koresh’s compound,” said Ted Gold, Senior Vice President of Scripted Original Series for Paramount.

The show, which will be produced as a six-episode event series, is written by brothers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (“Quarantine”), with John Erick Dowdle directing. Along with the Dowdle Brothers, Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch will executive produce the series, and the Weinstein Company is the studio. The series will premiere on Paramount Network in 2018.

