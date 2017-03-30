‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ New Trailer: Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis Prepare for Battle — Watch

Fox debuted the new trailer for the third installment in the rebooted sci-fi series at CinemaCon on Thursday.

An epic battle is brewing in Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the new trailer for which premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. In the trailer, diplomatic relations between men and apes have officially collapsed, as Woody Harrelson’s Colonel declares, “There are times when it is necessary to abandon our humanity to save our humanity.”

Andy Serkis returns as the ape Caesar in the film. “I did not start this war,” he says. “I fight only to protect apes.” “War for the Planet of the Apes” also stars Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval and Judy Greer on the ape side.

Matt Reeves directed this latest installment, continuing his “Dawn” duties from a few years back; the “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In” helmer was recently tapped to direct “The Batman” as well. Fox will release “War for the Planet of the Apes” on July 14.

