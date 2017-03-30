‘War Machine’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Explains the Difference Between Helping People and Killing Them — Watch

Ben Kingsley and Tilda Swinton co-star in the Afghanistan War drama.

Netflix has released a new trailer for “War Machine,” David Michôd’s adaptation of the book “The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by the late journalist Michael Hastings. Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley star in the film, which is headed to the streaming service in May. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In a film for our times, writer-director David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody — raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an anti-establishment, pro-soldier exploration in the form of an absurdist war story of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly.”

Michôd most recently directed “The Rover” and an episode of “Flesh and Bone.” Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck and Lakeith Stanfield co-star in “War Machine,” which is available to stream on May 26.

