Werner Herzog Reveals His ‘Great, Strange Fascination’ With Donald Trump

"It’s mysterious how Trump is getting away with literally everything," the German filmmaker said.

Many Hollywood stars openly oppose Donald Trump and his political agenda. However, German filmmaker Werner Herzog is simply fascinated by the US president.

“He’s the first time you have a real independent. [Trump has] turned against the Republican Party, and he’s vehemently against the media, justifiably so to some degree, and I find this a very significant novelty,” the “Grizzly Man” director told Rolling Stone. “Trump and Bernie Sanders stuck out because he’s authentic. And it’s mysterious how Trump is getting away with literally everything. I see it with great, strange fascination. Very, very unusual.”

The director has two films coming out in spring. “Salt and Fire,” an ecological thriller starring Michael Shannon, Gael García Bernal and Veronica Ferres, hits theaters on April 7. “Queen of the Desert,” a chronicle of Gertrude Bell’s life, starring Nicole Kidman, James Franco and Robert Pattinson, comes out on April 14.

