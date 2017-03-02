‘What Happened in Vegas’ Exclusive Trailer: Incendiary Documentary Explores Police Corruption and Brutality in Sin City — Watch

Ramsey Denison's new film puts a personal spin on a wild true story.

Filmmaker Ramsey Denison wasn’t looking for a story when he headed to Las Vegas a few years ago, hoping to blow off some steam and kick back while on vacation. But as Denison and a friend were walking through a parking lot smack in the middle of Sin City, a shocking story found them.

That’s the starting point of Denison’s new documentary, “What Happened in Vegas,” which details the bizarre fallout and incendiary story that unfolded when Denison and his companion witnessed a group of Vegas police officers apparently abusing a handcuffed suspected in said parking lot. Denison immediately called the police to report the incident, a move that resulted in Denison himself being attacked by police and arrested.

Somehow, that was only the beginning of the filmmaker’s bizarre journey, as he soon discovered that his police report was riddled with lies and that video showing his own attack had gone “missing.” If the LVPD could do something like that to a documentarian like Denison, who else might they have crossed? Denison fought to find out.

READ MORE: ‘The Gospel’: Alicia Keys Shares Powerful Short Film on Police Brutality

Denison uses his documentary to explore not just his strange case, but to dive deeper into three different murder Vegas murder cases, cases in which every victim was killed by the cops. The result is startling and very timely.

Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for “What Happened in Vegas” below.

“What Happened in Vegas” will have its world premiere on Saturday at Cinequest.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.