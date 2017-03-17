‘Whiplash’ Breakout Miles Teller Has Officially Arrived – Awards Season Flashback

As a ferocious young drummer, Miles Teller wowed in "Whiplash" and proved he's one of the best actors of his generation.

Miles Teller’s star has been steadily rising ever since his breakthrough role opposite Nicole Kidman in “Rabbit Hole.” Thanks to his barnstorming lead turn as a budding young drummer in “Whiplash” — the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at last year’s Sundance Film Festival that’s gone on to become an awards juggernaut — and his upcoming performance as Mr. Fantastic in this summer’s “Fantastic Four” reboot (there’s a sequel already scheduled for release in 2017), he’s about to hit the supernova.

In the below videos, Teller opens up about the overwhelmingly positive response to “Whiplash” and the unique tone of the Academy Award nominated drama.

This feature was originally published on February 2, 2015.