Will Arnett Is Narrating a Microwave on Netflix for April Fools’ Day

Netflix took a page from Adult Swim for this bizarre special, "Netflix Live," which will play for one day only.

Happy April Fools’ Day?

Will Arnett is putting his improv skills to good use over on Netflix today, where he is narrating scenes from office life in his signature deadpan growl. The description Netflix offers for the show is: “Toasters toasting. Grass Growing. Fans blowing. With ‘Netflix Live,’ you can experience life’s biggest thrills, right from the comfort of your couch.”

When a headless figure pops some slices in a toaster, Arnett has some choice thoughts on the nature of toast: “It’s like a little wheat baby, just waiting to come to term.” After wandering down that rabbit hole for a minute, he comes to another important conclusion: “I don’t consider toast and bread to be the same thing, I’m gonna be frank with you.” He then muses on what his “dream sandwich” would be. (Salami, ham, and turkey, in case you were wondering).

The whole thing plays like something you might find on Adult Swim at 3AM on a Monday, but it is oddly compelling. Borrowing from the alternative comedy tradition of subverting expectations and letting the joke play on for far too long, Arnett proves he has the charm to pull off pretty much anything. Like watching paint dry.

Click here to watch with him.

