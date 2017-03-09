‘Win It All’ Trailer: Jake Johnson Bets the Farm in Joe Swanberg’s SXSW-Bound Gambling Comedy — Watch

The film heads to Netflix after premiering in Austin this weekend.

For his first feature film in two years — quite possibly a record for the prolific writer/director/producer/editor/actor — Joe Swanberg returns with “Win It All,” which is set to premiere at South by Southwest this weekend. Netflix just released a trailer for the movie, which stars co-writer Jake Johnson. Watch below.

Johnson — who previously worked with Swanberg on “Drinking Buddies,” “Digging for Fire” and an episode of “Love” — plays a gambler who vastly overestimates his own abilities (and luck, for that matter). “When he discovers cash in the bag, he’s unable to resist the temptation and winds up deeply in debt,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “When the prison release is shortened, Eddie suddenly has a small window of time to win all the money back.”

Swanberg most recently worked on the eight-episode “Easy,” the Netflix series. Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and Aislinn Derbez co-star in “Win It All,” which is available to stream on Netflix starting April 7.

