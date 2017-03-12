‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer: Gal Gadot and Robin Wright Battle It Out

The action adventure film, directed by Patty Jenkins, will open in theaters June 2.

Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for “Wonder Woman.” The action adventure film marks the first feature film about the iconic DC Comics superhero, further expanding the cinematic universe that will eventually coalesce as the “Justice League” franchise.

The new trailer includes a scene in which General Antiope (Robin Wright) attacking and lashing her sword at Wonder Woman during one of their training sessions on the island of Themyscira. “You will train her harder than any Amazon before her, until she is better than even you,” Antiope’s voice is heard saying on the clip. Then, Wonder Woman unleashes her power and deflects the blows from her bracelet, throwing Antiope backwards and sending her flying in the air.

Gadot first debuted as the Amazon princess in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” as part of a three-picture deal that includes this film and the upcoming “Justice League.” The cast of the Warner Bros./DC Comics production also includes Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Lucy Davis. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, best known for her 2003 indie biographical crime-drama “Monster,” which saw Charlize Theron win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

“Wonder Woman” will open in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer below.

