WonderCon 2017: IndieWire Brings Fan Favorite Showrunners to Anaheim

WonderCon attendees: From "BoJack" to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," come see and listen to producers from some of your favorite TV shows this Saturday.

IndieWire is bringing a ton of talent and fun to WonderCon this year, with a stacked panel of fan favorite showrunners from a wide variety of awesome TV shows. From animated projects to DC dramas, you’re guaranteed to hear valuable information regarding some of the best shows on TV right now.

The producers attending the panel include Marc Guggenheim (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Jessica Goldberg (“The Path“), Jonah Ray (“Mystery Science Theater 3000,” “Hidden America”), Sera Gamble (“The Magicians“), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (“BoJack Horseman”), and Aline Brosh McKenna (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend“). The panel will be moderated by IndieWire’s very own executive editor Michael Schneider.

The panel gives you the unique opportunity to hear top showrunners in person, conveniently all in one place, as they share insight about the inner workings of what makes a popular TV show run. And, of course, there will be a Q&A segment, so come prepared with any potential questions!

If you’re attending the convention, which is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center, make sure to come on by to listen to this unique panel. The panel will take place in the heart of WonderCon on Saturday, April 1, from 4:15-5:15, in Room 300AB.

