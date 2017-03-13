‘Your Name’ Trailer: Snubbed Oscar Anime Finally Gets an American Theatrical Release Date — Watch

The already-beloved Japanese anime is finally getting a full theatrical release.

“Your Name,” directed by Makoto Shinkai, clocked in as one of the highest-grossing Japanese animes of all time when it bowed there back in 2016. Hopeful for an Oscar nomination, the film touched down in the United States, but for only one week. Unfortunately, the film was snubbed and didn’t end up earning an Oscar nod, despite that awards-targeted limited run.

The film is a blurring of multiple genres such as drama, teen comedy and disaster flick, and is also an adaptation of Shinkai’s own novel. The film’s newest theatrical trailer offers up a loose grasp of the concept of the film, which focuses on two teens who find themselves strangely linked by their dreams, to the point where they swap places.

“Your Name” will have its true theatrical release in the U.S. on April 7, complete with the English dubbing. Check out the trailer for “Your Name” below.

