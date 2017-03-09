Zach Galifianakis’ FX Comedy ‘Baskets’ Renewed for Season 3

The series, which airs Thursday nights on FX, is currently on the eighth episode of its second season.

Send in the clown: “Baskets” will be back for a third season on FX.

The comedy, starring Zach Galifianakis as twin brothers Chip and Dale Baskets, is set to return in 2018 with more episodes. “Baskets” is currently on the eighth episode of its second season.

READ MORE: Zach Galifianakis on Keeping ‘Comedy Killers’ Out of ‘Baskets’ and Getting Louie Anderson to Play His Mom

The “Baskets” renewal was announced on Thursday by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Programming.

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” said Grad. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

READ MORE: An Ode to ‘Baskets’ Breakout Martha Kelly Via a Revealing, Honest and Transcendent Chat

Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Krisel created the show, which earned a outstanding comedy supporting actor Emmy last year for Anderson, in the role of family matriarch Christine Baskets.

Krisel directed Thursday night’s episode, “Funeral,” and wrote it with Rachele Lynn. Krisel (“Portlandia”), Louis C.K. (“Louie”) and Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) are also executive producers with M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.