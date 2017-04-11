11 Stereotypes Black Actors Must Play Laid Out In One Scathing Takedown — Watch

In just two minutes, Mamoudou N'Diaye auditions for every role he'll ever need to play in Hollywood.

Mamoudou N’Diaye has no need to make an audition reel; the actor has perfected every role he will ever need to play in Hollywood. In a hilarious and scathing parody for Mic, N’Diaye runs through the offensive and reductive stereotypes that too often pigeonhole black talent.

Starting with the Athlete, he moves onto the Magical Negro (“I don’t know nothin’ ’bout openin’ no kale refineries”). There is also the Happy African (“Welcome to Africa, my brother! No, no, no, no, do not ask what country, it doesn’t matter!”) and his blood diamond-searching counterpart, the Sad African. He also throws the Deadbeat Dad, the Slave, and the Criminal in there for good measure.

N’Diaye closes with a powerful statement, playing the Angry Black Man: “I’m tired of these motherf*ckin’ stereotypical roles these talented-ass black men are forced to play.” A sad state of affairs, indeed. But if anything will affect change, it’s creative voices like N’Diaye pointing out the industry’s shortcomings.

Watch the scathing sketch below:

