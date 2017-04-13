’13 Reasons Why’ Soundtrack: Listen to This Haunting Playlist From Netflix’s Heartbreaking Series

Pop on your headphones and your favorite hoodie when kicking back to these tunes.

Whether you’ve just started “13 Reasons Why,” are bingeing it again or just miss it like crazy, here’s a little something to keep the show alive, way past that 13th tape has been played.

Listen to the Spotify playlist below for a complete list of songs heard in Netflix’s teen drama. Although the series was incredibly heartbreaking, the soundtrack was beautiful, ranging from dreamy and poignant to inspiring and frenzied. They’re the perfect tunes if you’re going to tool around on your bike or in your ’65 red Mustang with the windows down. Or put it on at a party and hug somebody you love.

In “13 Reasons Why,” shy high school student Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) is still mourning after his crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) killed herself. The senseless tragedy becomes a nightmare when a box of cassette tapes arrives on his doorstep. They’re 13 recordings that Hannah made that point to 13 different people who contributed to her suicide. And since Clay received the box, that means he’s one of the unlucky 13. Baffled and racked with guilt, Clay starts listening to the tapes and realizes that many of his fellow students had mistreated Hannah in various ways and are hiding really dark secrets of their own that they do not want him to reveal.

The soundtrack combines a range of indie tunes, such as Lord Huron’s gorgeous “The Night We Met,” the song that Clay and Hannah slow-danced to and the song that Tony (Christian Navarro) put on a mixtape for Clay. There’s also some retro ‘80s tunes such as Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and The Cure’s “Fascination Street.” Selena Gomez, who is a producer on “13 Reasons Why,” also contributed “Only You.”

Take a listen:

And while the original Echo and the Bunnymen song “The Killing Moon” is a classic and included on the playlist, here’s the Roman Remains cover that was actually featured on the show:

“13 Reasons Why” is now streaming on Netflix.

