2017 Cannes Film Festival Announces Short Film Lineup

Nine films were selected from 4,843 submissions to compete for the Short Film Palme d'Or.

One day ahead of its scheduled announcement of the feature film lineup, the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the official selection of short films headed to the 70th edition of the festival.

Nine films have been selected from 4,843 submissions to compete for the Short Film Palme d’Or. The lineup includes eight works of fiction and one animated short. The films come from countries including Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece, Iran China, Colombia and Sweden.

In addition, 16 films have been selected for the Cinéfondation Selection out of 2,600 submissions from film schools around the world. A jury presided over by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu will decide the winners of both selections.

The official selection:

“Ceiling” (Finland)

Director: Teppo Airaksinen

“Grandpa Walrus” (France)

Director: Lucrèce Andreae

“A Drowning Man” (U.K, Denmark, Greece)

Director: Mahdi Fleifel

“Lunch Time” (Iran)

Director: Alireza Ghasemi

“Across My Land” (U.S.)

Director: Fiona Godivier

“Time to Go” (Poland)

Director: Grzegorz Molda

“A Gentle Night” (China)

Director: Qiu Yang

“Damiana” (Colombia)

Director: Andrés Ramírez Pulido



The Cinéfondation Selection:

“Heritage”

Director: Yuval Aharoni

“Animal”

Directors: Bahman Ark and Bahram Ark

“Atlantis, 2003”

Director: Michal Blaško

“Lejla”

Director: Stijn Bouma

“Empty on the Outside”

Director: Eduardo Brandão Pinto

“Tokeru”

Director: Aya Igashi

“Afternoon Clouds”

Director: Payal Kapadia

“À Perdre Haleine”

Director: Léa Krawczyk

“Give Up the Ghost”

Director: Marian Mathias

“Paul Est La”

Director: Valentina Maurel

“Camouflage”

Director: Imge Özbilge

“Little Manifesto Against Solemn Cinema”

Director: Roberto Porta

“Wild Horses”

Director: Rory Stewart

“Invisibly”

Director: Áron Szentpéteri

“Deux Égarés Sont Morts”

Director: Tommaso Usberti

“Towards the Sun”

Wang Yi-Ling

The three Cinéfondation prizes will be awarded at a ceremony preceding the screening of the prize-winning films on Friday 26th May in the Buñuel Theatre.

