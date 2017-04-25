2017 Cannes Jury Revealed: Park Chan-wook, Will Smith and More Joining Pedro Almodovar

The 70th anniversary Cannes Film Festival will be judged by an impressive roster of A-listers and celebrated figures from the international film community.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival jury will include Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”), Maren Ade (“Toni Erdmann”), Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty”), and Will Smith (“Collateral Beauty”). Previously announced jury president Pedro Almodovar and juror Jessica Chastain are joined by a prestigious group of Hollywood A-listers, celebrated auteur directors, and other top talents from the international film community.

READ MORE: 2017 Cannes Film Festival Announces Lineup: Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola, ‘Twin Peaks’ and More

A balanced group of four women and four men, not including Almodovar, will have the honor of awarding cinema’s most coveted prize, the Palme d’Or. That announcement, as well as the other winners, will be made on May 28th at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Without further ado, here is the full list of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival jury:

Pedro Almodóvar – President

(Director, Writer, Producer – Spain)

Maren Ade

(Director, Screenwriter, Producer – Germany)

Jessica Chastain

(Actress, Producer – United States)

Fan Bingbing

(Actress, Producer – China)

Agnès Jaoui

(Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Singer – France)

Park Chan-wook

(Director, Screenwriter, Producer – South Korea)

Will Smith

(Actor, Producer, Musician – United States)

Paolo Sorrentino

(Director, Screenwriter – Italy)

Gabriel Yared

(Composer – France)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.