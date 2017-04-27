Every IndieWire TV Review of 2017 Shows, Ranked from Best to Worst By Grade

From the A+ returning dramas to the unfortunate network retreads, here's our helpful guide to an already-busy year in TV.

Perhaps you’ve heard: there’s a lot of TV airing these days. With new classics and returning favorites popping up every week, there’s certainly a lot to keep track of. We thought we’d make it easier to sort the shows worth your time from those that, well…might not be.

So we’ve gathered all our 2017 TV reviews in one place and sorted them by grade. (Where applicable, we’ve noted the season number and the network.) We’ll be updating this throughout the year, so be sure to check back as new shows premiere to see which tier they end up in. It’s not even a third of the way through the calendar year and there’s already been a bevy of quality television, ready for your DVRs and streaming service queues.

Without further ado: happy catch-up!

A+

The Leftovers – Season 3 [HBO]

A

The Americans – Season 5 [FX]

Dear White People – Season 1 [Netflix]

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1 [Hulu]

Legion – Season 1 [FX]

Planet Earth II [BBC America]

The Young Pope [HBO]

★★★★½

Review – Season 3 [Comedy Central]

A-

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Season 1 [Netflix]

Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1 [Netflix]

Angie Tribeca – Season 3 [TBS]

Bates Motel – Season 5 [A&E]

Better Call Saul – Season 3 [AMC]

Big Little Lies [HBO]

Chef’s Table – Season 3 [Netflix]

Colony – Season 2 [USA]

The Expanse – Season 2 [SyFy]

Fargo – Season 3 [FX]

Feud: Bette and Joan [FX]

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 12 [FXX]

Madiba [BET]

National Treasure – Season 1 [Hulu]

The Path – Season 2 [Hulu]

Veep – Season 6 [HBO]

B+

13 Reasons Why – Season 1 [Netflix]

American Gods – Season 1 [STARZ]

Archer – Season 8 [FXX]

Class – Season 1 [BBC America]

The Detour – Season 2 [TBS]

Emerald City – Season 1 [NBC]

The Get Down – Season 1, Part 2 [Netflix]

The Good Fight – Season 1 [CBS All Access]

Grace and Frankie – Season 3 [Netflix]

Homeland – Season 6 [Showtime]

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On [Netflix]

Into the Badlands – Season 2 [AMC]

Love – Season 2 [Netflix]

Making History – Season 1 [FOX]

The Missing – Season 2 [STARZ]

The New Edition Story [BET]

Nirvanna The Band The Show – Season 1 [Viceland]

Silicon Valley – Season 4 [HBO]

Sneaky Pete – Season 1 [Amazon]

Taboo – Season 1 [FX]

Travelers – Season 1 [Netflix]

B

Bill Nye Saves the World [Netflix]

Detroiters – Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Guerrilla [Showtime]

Patriot – Season 1 [Amazon]

Riverdale – Season 1 [CW]

Time After Time – Season 1 [ABC]

B-

American Crime – Season 3 [ABC]

Brockmire – Season 1 [IFC]

The Collection – Season 1 [Amazon]

Nobodies – Season 1 [TV Land]

Shots Fired – Season 1 [FOX]

Snatch – Season 1 [Crackle]

Z: The Beginning of Everything – Season 1 [Amazon]

C+

Billions – Season 2 [Showtime]

Crashing – Season 1 [HBO]

Training Day – Season 1 [CBS]

When We Rise [ABC]

C

Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 1 [Netflix]

The Son – Season 1 [AMC]

This is Us – Season 1 [NBC]

C-

Girlboss – Season 1 [Netflix]

Santa Clarita Diet – Season 1 [Netflix]

Six – Season 1 [History]

D

24: Legacy – Season 1 [FOX]

Taken – Season 1 [NBC]

