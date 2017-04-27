Every IndieWire TV Review of 2017 Shows, Ranked from Best to Worst By Grade

Perhaps you’ve heard: there’s a lot of TV airing these days. With new classics and returning favorites popping up every week, there’s certainly a lot to keep track of. We thought we’d make it easier to sort the shows worth your time from those that, well…might not be.
So we’ve gathered all our 2017 TV reviews in one place and sorted them by grade. (Where applicable, we’ve noted the season number and the network.) We’ll be updating this throughout the year, so be sure to check back as new shows premiere to see which tier they end up in. It’s not even a third of the way through the calendar year and there’s already been a bevy of quality television, ready for your DVRs and streaming service queues.
Without further ado: happy catch-up!
A+
The Leftovers – Season 3 [HBO]
A
Dear White People – Season 1 [Netflix]
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1 [Hulu]
★★★★½
Review – Season 3 [Comedy Central]
A-
A Series of Unfortunate Events – Season 1 [Netflix]
Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1 [Netflix]
Angie Tribeca – Season 3 [TBS]
Better Call Saul – Season 3 [AMC]
Chef’s Table – Season 3 [Netflix]
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 12 [FXX]
National Treasure – Season 1 [Hulu]
B+
13 Reasons Why – Season 1 [Netflix]
American Gods – Season 1 [STARZ]
Class – Season 1 [BBC America]
The Get Down – Season 1, Part 2 [Netflix]
The Good Fight – Season 1 [CBS All Access]
Grace and Frankie – Season 3 [Netflix]
Homeland – Season 6 [Showtime]
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On [Netflix]
Into the Badlands – Season 2 [AMC]
Making History – Season 1 [FOX]
The Missing – Season 2 [STARZ]
Nirvanna The Band The Show – Season 1 [Viceland]
Silicon Valley – Season 4 [HBO]
Sneaky Pete – Season 1 [Amazon]
Travelers – Season 1 [Netflix]
B
Bill Nye Saves the World [Netflix]
Detroiters – Season 1 [Comedy Central]
Time After Time – Season 1 [ABC]
B-
American Crime – Season 3 [ABC]
The Collection – Season 1 [Amazon]
Z: The Beginning of Everything – Season 1 [Amazon]
C+
Billions – Season 2 [Showtime]
C
Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 1 [Netflix]
C-
Santa Clarita Diet – Season 1 [Netflix]
D
