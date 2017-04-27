You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Every IndieWire TV Review of 2017 Shows, Ranked from Best to Worst By Grade

From the A+ returning dramas to the unfortunate network retreads, here's our helpful guide to an already-busy year in TV.

Perhaps you’ve heard: there’s a lot of TV airing these days. With new classics and returning favorites popping up every week, there’s certainly a lot to keep track of. We thought we’d make it easier to sort the shows worth your time from those that, well…might not be.

So we’ve gathered all our 2017 TV reviews in one place and sorted them by grade. (Where applicable, we’ve noted the season number and the network.) We’ll be updating this throughout the year, so be sure to check back as new shows premiere to see which tier they end up in. It’s not even a third of the way through the calendar year and there’s already been a bevy of quality television, ready for your DVRs and streaming service queues.

Without further ado: happy catch-up!

The Leftovers Season 3

A+

The LeftoversSeason 3 [HBO]

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in "The Handmaid's Tale"

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Hulu

A

The AmericansSeason 5 [FX]

Dear White PeopleSeason 1 [Netflix]

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1 [Hulu]

Legion – Season 1 [FX]

Planet Earth II [BBC America]

The Young Pope [HBO]

★★★★½

Review – Season 3 [Comedy Central]

THE EXPANSE -- "Safe" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper -- (Photo by: Rafy/Syfy)

Frankie Adams in “The Expanse.”

Rafy/Syfy

A-

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Season 1 [Netflix]

Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1 [Netflix]

Angie Tribeca – Season 3 [TBS]

Bates Motel – Season 5 [A&E]

Better Call Saul – Season 3 [AMC]

Big Little Lies [HBO] 

Chef’s Table – Season 3 [Netflix]

Colony – Season 2 [USA]

The Expanse – Season 2 [SyFy]

Fargo – Season 3 [FX]

Feud: Bette and Joan [FX]

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Season 12 [FXX]

Madiba [BET]

National Treasure – Season 1 [Hulu]

The Path – Season 2 [Hulu]

Veep – Season 6 [HBO]

“Emerald City”

NBC

B+

13 Reasons Why – Season 1 [Netflix]

American Gods – Season 1 [STARZ]

Archer – Season 8 [FXX]

Class – Season 1 [BBC America]

The Detour – Season 2 [TBS]

Emerald City – Season 1 [NBC]

The Get Down – Season 1, Part 2 [Netflix]

The Good Fight – Season 1 [CBS All Access]

Grace and Frankie – Season 3 [Netflix]

Homeland – Season 6 [Showtime]

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On [Netflix]

Into the Badlands – Season 2 [AMC]

Love – Season 2 [Netflix]

Making History – Season 1 [FOX]

The Missing – Season 2 [STARZ]

The New Edition Story [BET]

Nirvanna The Band The Show – Season 1 [Viceland]

Silicon Valley – Season 4 [HBO]

Sneaky Pete – Season 1 [Amazon]

Taboo – Season 1 [FX]

Travelers – Season 1 [Netflix]

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson in "Detroiters"

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson in “Detroiters”

Comedy Central

B

Bill Nye Saves the World [Netflix]

Detroiters – Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Guerrilla [Showtime]

Patriot – Season 1 [Amazon]

Riverdale – Season 1 [CW]

Time After Time – Season 1 [ABC]

Jenna Thiam in "The Collection"

Jenna Thiam in “The Collection”

Amazon

B-

American Crime – Season 3 [ABC]

Brockmire – Season 1 [IFC]

The Collection – Season 1 [Amazon]

Nobodies – Season 1 [TV Land]

Shots Fired – Season 1 [FOX]

Snatch – Season 1 [Crackle]

Z: The Beginning of Everything – Season 1 [Amazon]

Ivory Aquino as Cecilia Chung, "When We Rise"

Ivory Aquino as Cecilia Chung, “When We Rise”

ABC/Eike Schroter

C+

Billions – Season 2 [Showtime]

Crashing – Season 1 [HBO]

Training Day – Season 1 [CBS]

When We Rise [ABC]

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

NBC

C

Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 1 [Netflix]

The Son – Season 1 [AMC]

This is Us – Season 1 [NBC]

Santa Clarita Diet

C-

Girlboss – Season 1 [Netflix]

Santa Clarita Diet – Season 1 [Netflix]

Six – Season 1 [History]

“24: Legacy”

Fox

D

24: Legacy – Season 1 [FOX]

Taken – Season 1 [NBC]

