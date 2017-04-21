21st COLCOA French Film Festival Adds VR and Web Series Categories, Unveils Full Expanded Festival Slate

COLCOA is keeping up with the times. Now in its twenty-first year, the lauded French film festival, sponsored by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, has added a pair of forward-thinking new categories for its newest edition. This year will include a virtual reality program and a web series competition, in addition to its Cinema, Television and Shorts competitions.
“These two new popular formats offer more opportunities to showcase the creativity of French producers and filmmakers as well as the diversity of French production,” said François Truffart, COLCOA Executive Producer and Artistic Director. “While entertainment is still the key word for the program, with a balanced mix of comedies and dramas, several topical issues will cover the program this year, including the environment, discrimination, racism, terrorism, and the role of the artist in society. More than ever, COLCOA will offer a unique opportunity to see these universal topics from different angles.”
This year’s festival, running April 24 – May 2 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles will showcase a record 82 films, television series and web series, and 70 of these will be in competition for the COLCOA Awards, including several World, International, North American, and U.S. Premieres. The lineup includes filmmaker names both familiar (think Marco Bellocchio, Stephane Brizet, Bruno Dumont and Marie-Camille Mansion-Chaar) and rising (including Nicolas Bedos, Morgan Simon, Anne-Gaëlle Daval and Emmanuel Courcol).
Check out the full lineup below, and find more information at COLCOA’s official site.
COLCOA Cinema – Fiction
A BAG OF MARBLES – Christian Duguay
A KID – Philippe Lioret
A TASTE OF INK – Morgan Simon
A WOMAN’S LIFE – Stéphane Brizé (Focus on a Filmmaker)
ALIBI.COM – Philippe Lacheau
ARÈS – Jean-Patrick Benes
CEASEFIRE – Emmanuel Courcol
CORPORATE – Nicolas Silhol
DALIDA – Lisa Azuelos
ELEMENTARY – Hélène Angel
EVERYONE’S LIFE – Claude Lelouch
HEAVEN WILL WAIT – Marie-Camille Mention-Schaar
HEDI – Mohamed Ben Attia
LADIES – Anne-Gaëlle Daval
LIKE CRAZY – Paolo Virzi
MR AND MRS ADELMAN – Nicolas Bedos
OPEN AT NIGHT – Edouard Baer
POLINA – Angelin Preljocaj
R.A.I.D. SPECIAL UNIT – Dany Boon
SLACK BAY – Bruno Dumont
STRUGGLE FOR LIFE – Antonin Peretjatko
SWEET DREAMS – Marco Bellocchio
THE CONFESSION – Nicolas Boukhrief
THE EAVESDROPPER – Thomas Kruithof
THE ODYSSEY – Jérôme Salle
TWO IS A FAMILY – Hugo Gélin
YOU CHOOSE – Eric Lavaine
STEP BY STEP – Grand Corps Malade & Mehdi Idir
TOUR DE FRANCE – Rachid Djaïdani
WILLY I – Hugo P. Thomas
COLCOA Cinema – Documentaries
LATEST NEWS FROM THE COSMOS – Julie Bertuccelli
LITTLE GEMS – Xavier de Lauzanne
THE PARIS OPERA – Jean-Stéphane Bron
WHY DO THEY HATE US ? – Lucien Jean-Baptiste
Classic Series
A DAY IN A CLOWN’S LIFE – Jean-Pierre Melville (100th Birthday celebration)
FAREWELL BONAPARTE – Youssef Chahine
LE CERCLE ROUGE – Jean-Pierre Melville (100th Birthday celebration)
NOT HERE TO BE LOVED – Stéphane Brizé (Focus on a Filmmaker)
PLAYTIME – Jacques Tati
THE LOVERS ON THE BRIDGE – Léos Carax (Carte Blanche to Academy Award® winner Damien Chazelle)
COLCOA Television
BOX 27 – Arnaud Sélignac
MARION FOREVER 13 – Bourlem Guerdjou
NADIA – Léa Fazer
PLESSIS’ GIRLS – Bénédicte Dumas
BARON NOIR (S.1), directed by Ziad Doueiri, developped by Eric Benzekri, Jean-Baptiste Delafon
BEAUTIFUL LOSER (S.1) created and directed by Fréderic Rosset
CALL MY AGENT (S.2), directed by Laurent Tirard, created by par Fanny Herrero
MANON 20 YEARS (mini-séries) created and directed par Jean Xavier Delestrade
MIDNIGHT SUN (S.1) created and directed par Björn Stein & Måns Mårlind
THE FROZEN DEAD (S.1), directed by Laurent Herbiet, created by Gérard Carré, Pascal Chaumeil and Caroline Van Ruymbeke
TRANSFER (S.1) created and directed by Olivier Guignard et Antoine Charreyron
COLCOA Webseries
AMNÊSIA written and directed by par Patrick de Ranter et Jérôme Fansten
DEEP, INTO THE HEART OF THE OCEAN directed by Jean–Francois Julian, created by Jean-Charles Felli & Pierre-Marie Losconi
LIFER written and directed by par Franck Khalfoun
T.A.N.K. written and directed par Samuel Bodin
TOUCHE FRANCAISE directed par Jean-François Tatin
URBAN JUNGLE réalisée par Nicolas Duval
COLCOA Virtual Reality
KINOSCOPE – Philippe A. Collin et Clément Leotard
ON SET : SLACK BAY – Fouzi Louahem
OUT OF THE BLUE – Sophie Ansel
I PHILIP – Pierre Zandrowicz
SERGEANT JAMES – Alexandre Perez
COLCOA Shorts
ANGER – Kahina Hasnoun
AT HOME – François Raffenaud
BASED ON A TRUE STORY – Cédric Prevost
BIRTH OF A LEADER – Antoine de Bary
BLUE LIKE THE SEE – Sarah-Laure Estragnat
CHASSE ROYALE réalisé par Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka
GARDEN PARTY réalisé par: Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon, Lucas Navarro
LAW OF LAMB – Lotfi Achour
LEAD IN THE HEAD – par Aurore Peuffier
LUNCH BREAK – Bastien Bernini
PANTHEON DISCOUNT réalisé par Stéphane Castang
RESISTANCE – Anna Ledanois, Quentin Foulon, Juliette JeanClaude, Julie Narat, Fabien Glasse, Alex Chauvet
ROSE & POENY réalisé par Sebastien Azzopardi
THANK YOU MISTER IMADA – Sylvain Chomet
THE FISHERMAN AND THE BUSINESSMAN – Simon François
THE LAST DATE réalisé par Thibaud Lomenech
THE STRANGER – Jérémie Guez
UNLEAVENED BREAD – Wilfried Méance
WHAT TEARS US APART – Wei Hu
WILD HOPE – Audrey Bauduin
