21st COLCOA French Film Festival Adds VR and Web Series Categories, Unveils Full Expanded Festival Slate

The lauded festival returns to Los Angeles for its latest edition, complete with some exciting changes.

COLCOA is keeping up with the times. Now in its twenty-first year, the lauded French film festival, sponsored by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, has added a pair of forward-thinking new categories for its newest edition. This year will include a virtual reality program and a web series competition, in addition to its Cinema, Television and Shorts competitions.

“These two new popular formats offer more opportunities to showcase the creativity of French producers and filmmakers as well as the diversity of French production,” said François Truffart, COLCOA Executive Producer and Artistic Director. “While entertainment is still the key word for the program, with a balanced mix of comedies and dramas, several topical issues will cover the program this year, including the environment, discrimination, racism, terrorism, and the role of the artist in society. More than ever, COLCOA will offer a unique opportunity to see these universal topics from different angles.”

READ MORE: Jean-Pierre Léaud Speaks: How a Cinematic Icon Nearly Killed Himself for His Best Role Since ‘The 400 Blows’

This year’s festival, running April 24 – May 2 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles will showcase a record 82 films, television series and web series, and 70 of these will be in competition for the COLCOA Awards, including several World, International, North American, and U.S. Premieres. The lineup includes filmmaker names both familiar (think Marco Bellocchio, Stephane Brizet, Bruno Dumont and Marie-Camille Mansion-Chaar) and rising (including Nicolas Bedos, Morgan Simon, Anne-Gaëlle Daval and Emmanuel Courcol).

Check out the full lineup below, and find more information at COLCOA’s official site.

COLCOA Cinema – Fiction

A BAG OF MARBLES – Christian Duguay

A KID – Philippe Lioret

A TASTE OF INK – Morgan Simon

A WOMAN’S LIFE – Stéphane Brizé (Focus on a Filmmaker)

ALIBI.COM – Philippe Lacheau

ARÈS – Jean-Patrick Benes

CEASEFIRE – Emmanuel Courcol

CORPORATE – Nicolas Silhol

DALIDA – Lisa Azuelos

ELEMENTARY – Hélène Angel

EVERYONE’S LIFE – Claude Lelouch

HEAVEN WILL WAIT – Marie-Camille Mention-Schaar

HEDI – Mohamed Ben Attia

LADIES – Anne-Gaëlle Daval

LIKE CRAZY – Paolo Virzi

MR AND MRS ADELMAN – Nicolas Bedos

OPEN AT NIGHT – Edouard Baer

POLINA – Angelin Preljocaj

R.A.I.D. SPECIAL UNIT – Dany Boon

SLACK BAY – Bruno Dumont

STRUGGLE FOR LIFE – Antonin Peretjatko

SWEET DREAMS – Marco Bellocchio

THE CONFESSION – Nicolas Boukhrief

THE EAVESDROPPER – Thomas Kruithof

THE ODYSSEY – Jérôme Salle

TWO IS A FAMILY – Hugo Gélin

YOU CHOOSE – Eric Lavaine

STEP BY STEP – Grand Corps Malade & Mehdi Idir

TOUR DE FRANCE – Rachid Djaïdani

WILLY I – Hugo P. Thomas

COLCOA Cinema – Documentaries

LATEST NEWS FROM THE COSMOS – Julie Bertuccelli

LITTLE GEMS – Xavier de Lauzanne

THE PARIS OPERA – Jean-Stéphane Bron

WHY DO THEY HATE US ? – Lucien Jean-Baptiste

Classic Series

A DAY IN A CLOWN’S LIFE – Jean-Pierre Melville (100th Birthday celebration)

FAREWELL BONAPARTE – Youssef Chahine

LE CERCLE ROUGE – Jean-Pierre Melville (100th Birthday celebration)

NOT HERE TO BE LOVED – Stéphane Brizé (Focus on a Filmmaker)

PLAYTIME – Jacques Tati

THE LOVERS ON THE BRIDGE – Léos Carax (Carte Blanche to Academy Award® winner Damien Chazelle)

COLCOA Television

BOX 27 – Arnaud Sélignac

MARION FOREVER 13 – Bourlem Guerdjou

NADIA – Léa Fazer

PLESSIS’ GIRLS – Bénédicte Dumas

BARON NOIR (S.1), directed by Ziad Doueiri, developped by Eric Benzekri, Jean-Baptiste Delafon

BEAUTIFUL LOSER (S.1) created and directed by Fréderic Rosset

CALL MY AGENT (S.2), directed by Laurent Tirard, created by par Fanny Herrero

MANON 20 YEARS (mini-séries) created and directed par Jean Xavier Delestrade

MIDNIGHT SUN (S.1) created and directed par Björn Stein & Måns Mårlind

THE FROZEN DEAD (S.1), directed by Laurent Herbiet, created by Gérard Carré, Pascal Chaumeil and Caroline Van Ruymbeke

TRANSFER (S.1) created and directed by Olivier Guignard et Antoine Charreyron

COLCOA Webseries

AMNÊSIA written and directed by par Patrick de Ranter et Jérôme Fansten

DEEP, INTO THE HEART OF THE OCEAN directed by Jean–Francois Julian, created by Jean-Charles Felli & Pierre-Marie Losconi

LIFER written and directed by par Franck Khalfoun

T.A.N.K. written and directed par Samuel Bodin

TOUCHE FRANCAISE directed par Jean-François Tatin

URBAN JUNGLE réalisée par Nicolas Duval

COLCOA Virtual Reality

KINOSCOPE – Philippe A. Collin et Clément Leotard

ON SET : SLACK BAY – Fouzi Louahem

OUT OF THE BLUE – Sophie Ansel

I PHILIP – Pierre Zandrowicz

SERGEANT JAMES – Alexandre Perez

COLCOA Shorts

ANGER – Kahina Hasnoun

AT HOME – François Raffenaud

BASED ON A TRUE STORY – Cédric Prevost

BIRTH OF A LEADER – Antoine de Bary

BLUE LIKE THE SEE – Sarah-Laure Estragnat

CHASSE ROYALE réalisé par Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka

GARDEN PARTY réalisé par: Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon, Lucas Navarro

LAW OF LAMB – Lotfi Achour

LEAD IN THE HEAD – par Aurore Peuffier

LUNCH BREAK – Bastien Bernini

PANTHEON DISCOUNT réalisé par Stéphane Castang

RESISTANCE – Anna Ledanois, Quentin Foulon, Juliette JeanClaude, Julie Narat, Fabien Glasse, Alex Chauvet

ROSE & POENY réalisé par Sebastien Azzopardi

THANK YOU MISTER IMADA – Sylvain Chomet

THE FISHERMAN AND THE BUSINESSMAN – Simon François

THE LAST DATE réalisé par Thibaud Lomenech

THE STRANGER – Jérémie Guez

UNLEAVENED BREAD – Wilfried Méance

WHAT TEARS US APART – Wei Hu

WILD HOPE – Audrey Bauduin

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.