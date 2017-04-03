‘3 Generations’ Featurette: Susan Sarandon, Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning on Their Complicated Family Drama — Watch

Three generations of one family learn to embrace their differences in identity under one roof in NYC.

“3 Generations” tells the story of three generations of a family living under one roof in NYC, all with very different identity issues to explore.

The protagonist of the film, Ray (Elle Fanning), is a young trans man determined to begin the process of his transition. However, Ray and his family cannot take the necessary steps forward without the consent of Ray’s biological — and also absent — father Craig (Tate Donovan). To further complicate things, Ray’s lesbian grandmother (Susan Sarandon) has a difficult time accepting her grandson’s identity.

Ray, his mother Maggie (Naomi Watts), and his grandmother must confront their own identities and embrace the changes within their family to find understanding and acceptance.

In our exclusive featurette from the film, the co-writer and the director of the film, Gaby Dellal, talks about how she wanted to make a film that centered around a family dealing with the acceptance of a new change in their lives, with additional insights from stars Sarandon, Watts and Fanning.

The Weinstein Company’s “3 Generations” is to release on May 5 in both New York and in Los Angeles.

Below, check out our exclusive featurette from the film.

