‘3 Generations’ Trailer: Elle Fanning Plays a Transgender Teen Boy in Controversial Drama

Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon also star in this Weinstein Company take on contemporary families.

“3 Generations” has courted controversy since its production, with the film getting negative initial buzz after hiring cisgender actress Elle Fanning to play a transgender teen boy in a lead role. Furthermore, the Weinstein Company recently drummed up some attention of their own after publicly protesting the film’s R rating. Now the trailer has arrived to show audiences a first look at the actual footage.

The NYC-centric film, which also stars Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon, follows the three generations of women as they live under the same roof and help Fanning’s Ray deal with growing up different. Sarandon plays Ray’s lesbian grandmother trying to understand the situation, while Watts is his single mother, doing the best she can to help her son.

“3 Generations” co-writer and director Gaby Dellal released a statement timed with the Weinstein rating complaint about her intent in making the film.

“As a mother and a filmmaker, I want to speak to kids, to parents, and to grandparents everywhere in a common language of love and inclusion about a subject matter that is not only real and complicated, but one that is important and alive today,” she wrote.

Watch the trailer below:

