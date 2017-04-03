‘3 Generations’: Weinstein Company to Protest R Rating Received by Transgender Drama

Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon star in the film.

The Weinstein Company has announced its plan to protest the R rating received by “3 Generations,” co-writer/director Gaby Dellal’s film about a transgender teenager played by Elle Fanning. Formerly known as “About Ray,” the film co-stars Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon.

The MPAA cites language, including sexual references, in its decision. TWC has once again enlisted attorney David Boies to aid their legal battle, as they did when “Bully” likewise received a controversial R rating; the company successfully brought the anti-bullying documentary’s rating down to a PG-13 in that case.

“This film is a beautiful and touching story about family and identity,” said Watts, who also serves as executive producer. “It is important for teenagers to see it and the ‘R’ Rating doesn’t reflect today’s society. ‘3 Generations’ doesn’t have a bad bone in its body, it’s an expression of love, acceptance, strength, and honesty, values that could not be more necessary right now.”

Sarandon chimed in as well, calling the film “an important movie for everyone to see, especially transgender youth who are feeling isolated or fearful and their families. It’s ridiculous to have an R rating which would prevent this audience from seeing the film.”

The film, which premiered under its former title at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, was originally scheduled for release shortly after its TIFF debut. Its new release date is May 5.

“As a mother and a filmmaker, I want to speak to kids, to parents, and to grandparents everywhere in a common language of love and inclusion about a subject matter that is not only real and complicated, but one that is important and alive today,” said Dellal in a statement of her own.

“There are kids all over this country that are still too fearful to speak out and to step out; they’re too alone to fight, lacking the kinds of support that would let them feel free to be themselves. Our story wants to humanize this family experience, and to take the mystery out of the secrets. I hope the MPAA will reconsider this R rating and encourage children to see this story and feel connected.”

