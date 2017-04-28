’47 Meters Down’ Trailer: Mandy Moore Gets Her Own Murderous Shark Thriller — Watch

Stop going into the ocean. Just stop.

Shark movies are back, baby. Hot on the heels (relatively speaking, in moviemaking terms) of last summer’s surprise hit “The Shallows” (never forget that seagull), “Hellbreeder” and “Roadkill” director Johannes Roberts is offering up his own take on the ol’ “hey, maybe don’t go in the ocean” formula that Steven Spielberg so perfected with his “Jaws.”

In “47 Meters Down,” a pair of sisters (Mandy Moore and Claire Holt) embark on what should be a memorable vacation — always a bad move to demand something be memorable — that they decide to top off with a little trip down into the depths of the ocean, all the better to see some sharks up close and personal. While Lisa (Moore) and Kate (Holt) are initially trepidatious about getting into a shark cage that drops them into the middle of the sea, surrounded by chum-hungry sharks, their desire to something risky and fun outweighs any good sense.

When the (honestly, really weak-looking) rope that tethers the cage to a shady captain’s (Matthew Modine, sporting one hell of a bandana) boat snaps, they’re dropped to the bottom of the ocean, where they are predictably inundated with tons of pissed off sharks, all of whom seem perhaps a bit too excited about the possibility of chomping down on the sibs. So, how’s this gonna shake out?

As /Film reminds us, “The Weinstein Company’s Dimension Films planned to release this straight to VOD last summer under the title of ‘In the Deep’ (which, weirdly, was the original title of last year’s ‘The Shallows’), but it’s since been acquired by Entertainment Studios, who apparently believed in the film so much that they’re giving it a full theatrical release under a new title.” But does it have a friendly sea sidekick?.

Check out the newest trailer for “47 Meters Down” below.

“47 Meters Down” opens on June 16.

