52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Will Honor Ken Loach, James Newton Howard and More

Loach and Howard, as well as screenwriter Paul Laverty, will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.

Director Ken Loach, his longtime writing partner Paul Laverty, and composer James Newton Howard will receive top honors at this summer’s 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Loach and Laverty, the team behind “I, Daniel Blake,” will be awarded with the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. The festival called Loach and Laverty “pioneers of British social realist film with a humanitarian message.”

Howard, who has composed the scores to films like “Pretty Woman,” “Batman Begins,” and “The Hunger Games,” will also receive the Crystal Globe, and is set to take part in an opening night concert at Hotel Thermal that he will personally conduct. The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will perform the world premiere of his score for the 2018 sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

KVIFF, the largest film festival in the Czech Republic, also announced that they will restore “The Shop on Main Street.” Directed by Ján Kadár and Elmar Klos, the Czech classic won the 1965 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. As the festival’s fifth digital restoration, “The Shop on Main Street” marks a continuation of tradition.

Karlovy Vary will present the President’s Award for Artistic Contribution to Czech film to screenwriter and director Václav Vorlíček. The festival will also feature a retrospective of Japanese director Kenji Mizoguchi’s work, as well as a tribute to the cinematography of Jiří Brdečka on his 100th birthday.

Festival artistic director Karel Och said of the tributes, “At a time when film buffs are often forced to watch classic movies on screens that measure diagonally about the length of your forearm, KVIFF will provide big-screen viewing of mainly 35mm prints for another chapter in our series devoted to filmmakers who had an immense influence on the development of film culture.”

The festival’s trailer will feature Czech acting legend Josef Somr, shot by director Ivan Zachariáš.

The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will run from June 30 – July 8. More information can be found at the festival’s website.

