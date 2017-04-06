The Toa Fraser-directed film opens in UK theaters August 4.

UK’s Icon Film has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming British action-drama “6 Days.” Directed by “The Dead Lands” helmer Toa Fraser, the film stars Mark Strong (“Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Sherlock Holmes”), Abbie Cornish (“Limitless,” “Bright Star”), and Jamie Bell (“The Adventures of Tintin,” “Billy Elliot”).

Written by Glenn Standring (“The Dead Lands”), “6 Days” chronicles the events that took place during the Iranian Embassy siege, from April 30 to May 5, 1980, when a group of terrorists occupied the Iranian Embassy in London and took everyone inside hostage. The historical standoff ended when a group of soldiers from the British Special Air Service stormed the building in what was called Operation Nimrod. The film was shot on location in and around London’s Knightsbridge, as reported by Screenanarchy.

“6 Days” opens in theaters in the United Kingdom August 4. No US release date has been announced yet. Check out the first trailer below.

