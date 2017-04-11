‘A Cambodian Spring’ Trailer: Hot Docs Selection Explores Chaos That Led to Cambodian Uprising — Watch

The film will bow at Hot Docs next month.

“Soon, all the poor people will be gone. Only the rich will be left.”

This powerful quote fully captures the struggle depicted in the documentary “A Cambodian Spring,” set to hit theaters later this year. IndieWire has the exclusive trailer for the upcoming documentary, which is slated to premiere at this year’s Hot Docs International Documentary Festival in Toronto.

“A Cambodian Spring” has been in the making for the past six years by the award-winning filmmaker Chris Kelly. Kelly, who is on the shortlist for the prestigious One World Media Award, chronicled the conflict between the citizens of Cambodia and their government — leading to innocent people being driven off of their own land as the nation began to modernize itself.

Filmed over the last six years, “A Cambodian Spring” follows three citizens, mothers Toul Srey Pov and Tep Vanny who were forced to protect their land rights when the Shukaku company began illegally flooding their Boeung Kak Lake neighborhood, and Buddhist monk Venerable Sovath who despite opposition, took it upon himself to support his community’s protests by recording the events which revealed the truth surrounding the protests that led to the Cambodian spring.

The Hot Docs International Documentary Festival will run April 27 – May 7. “A Cambodian Spring” will begin its run at the festival May 3. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

