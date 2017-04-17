‘A Star is Born’ Remake: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Saddle Up for Coachella-Set Shoot

The musical remake is Cooper's first project as a director and is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are double dipping at Coachella this week, using the music festival as the backdrop for their upcoming Warner Bros. musical, “A Star Is Born,” while Gaga is also there for the small matter of headlining night two, Deadline reports.

READ MORE: ‘Good Time’ First Look: Robert Pattinson’s Indie Hot Streak Continues With Safdie Brothers’ Cannes Contender

Cooper is directing and will also play the aging rocker at the movie’s center. Gaga plays an up-and-coming singer-actress whose rise to fame coincides with Cooper’s downward spiral and alcohol abuse. The project marks Cooper’s first film as a director.

On Sunday, Coachella’s mobile app sent a message to attendees at the fest, saying they had an opportunity to appear in scene from the movie, according to the Los Angeles Times. “A Star is Born” was first made in 1937 by William Wellman before being remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and later in 1976, starring Barbra Streisand. The shoot at Coachella will take place on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19. The scene being shot will feature a country western concert. Festival goers must be at least 18 years old to appear in the scene.

“All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!” the announcement reads.

READ MORE: Alex Gibney Doc ‘No Stone Unturned’ Pulled From Tribeca Film Festival and Hot Docs

Warner Bros also tweeted about the shoot.

Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk! Sign up now: https://t.co/2T7FDjkzmz — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) April 15, 2017

Six writers have writing credits on the screenplay, including Cooper. The latest draft was written by “Munich” and “Forrest Gump” writer Eric Roth. “A Star is Born” is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.