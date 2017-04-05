Abdellatif Kechiche Will Not Be at Cannes With His ‘Blue Is the Warmest Color’ Follow-Up — Here’s Why

Kechiche won the Palme d'Or in 2013 for his controversial sapphic romance.

There goes our bracket. Abdellatif Kechiche was rumored to be returning to Cannes this year with “Mektoub Is Mektoub,” the director’s follow-up to his Palme d’Or–winning “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” but it now appears that he won’t make it after all. In an interview with Nice-Matin (conducted in French, so forgive us if anything is lost in translation), Kechiche attributes his absence on the Croisette next month to a contract issue with France Télévisions.

READ MORE: Abdellatif Kechiche Filming His ‘Blue Is the Warmest Color’ Follow-Up ‘Mektoub Is Mektoub’

“I had committed myself to a film,” is how Google helpfully translates Kechiche’s statement. “On arrival there are two. This is outside the normal framework, which posed a problem with the contracts, especially at France Télévisions.”

READ MORE: Abdellatif Kechiche Corrects the Record On Lesbian Drama ‘Blue Is the Warmest Color’: The Film Should Be Released

An adaptation of Antoine Bégaudeau’s novel “La blessure, la vraie,” Kechiche’s latest project is said to follow a screenwriter named Amin whose personal and professional lives collide when he visits his Mediterranean hometown. It went into production last fall in in Sète, France.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.