Adult Swim Drops 8 New ‘Rick and Morty’ Promos After Teasing New Episode — Watch

Dan Harmon presents: Puppets in Buttland.

The time traveling buddy duo of a drunken mad scientist and his hapless grandson, the animated sci-fi series “Rick and Morty” has earned a devoted cult following that single handedly brought Dan Harmon (who created the show with Justin Roiland) back to life. But, as Harmon fans know all too well from his tumultuous exit from “Community,” loving a Harmon show doesn’t always mean it will love you back.

“Rick and Morty” fans have been waiting well over a year for the return of the wacky series, and their prayers were answered this weekend, when the season 3 premiere dropped unexpectedly on Adult Swim’s website as an April Fools’ Day stunt. In addition to streaming on a loop online, the episode was broadcast every half hour until midnight on the Adult Swim channel.

In the premiere, titled “The Rickshank Redemption,” the Galactic Federation has colonized earth and are holding Rick hostage in order to gain information from “the smartest mammal in the universe.” Morty and Summer set out on a mission to free Rick that brings them to Cronenberg World, where they must be saved by Seal Team Rick.

Alongside the surprise premiere, Adult Swim released eight characteristically bizarre short promos. A few of them are filmed in weirdly beautiful puppet live-action.

Check them out:

