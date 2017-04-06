Alec Baldwin and ‘Mini’s First Time’ Producer Get Into Heated Twitter Fight Over the Actor’s Autobiography Claims

Alec Baldwin is making headlines following the publication of his memoir, “Nevertheless.” In the book, the actor claims that he was not aware Nikki Reed was only 16 when they made the film “Mini’s First Time,” in which Baldwin’s character has an affair with his stepdaughter, played by Reed. According to Baldwin, he was so upset that he “flipped out” on the producers of the film.
On Wednesday, Dana Brunetti, who produced the film along with Kevin Spacey and Evan Astrowsky, took to Twitter to refute Baldwin’s statements, claiming that the actor was aware of Reed’s age when the film was shot in October 2004.
Moreover, on Thursday, Brunetti told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a lie. I read it and was like, ‘What the f—. Of course he totally knew how old she was. That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore.”
Baldwin fired back on Twitter and Brunetti did not hold back. Read the tweets below.
