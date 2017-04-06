Alec Baldwin and ‘Mini’s First Time’ Producer Get Into Heated Twitter Fight Over the Actor’s Autobiography Claims

"You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you," producer Dana Brunetti told the actor.

Alec Baldwin is making headlines following the publication of his memoir, “Nevertheless.” In the book, the actor claims that he was not aware Nikki Reed was only 16 when they made the film “Mini’s First Time,” in which Baldwin’s character has an affair with his stepdaughter, played by Reed. According to Baldwin, he was so upset that he “flipped out” on the producers of the film.

On Wednesday, Dana Brunetti, who produced the film along with Kevin Spacey and Evan Astrowsky, took to Twitter to refute Baldwin’s statements, claiming that the actor was aware of Reed’s age when the film was shot in October 2004.

Moreover, on Thursday, Brunetti told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a lie. I read it and was like, ‘What the f—. Of course he totally knew how old she was. That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore.”

Baldwin fired back on Twitter and Brunetti did not hold back. Read the tweets below.

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Name something I've done shady or unethical, Alec. You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am If required, I'm sure there is one. But really, are you going to continue to deny that you didn't know she was 16?? I'll bury you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.

You're already buried. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am You're a fool. She just came off a movie called 13!! Do I need to bring in the other crew to vouch that you knew?? @NickGuthe wanna weigh in — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm sure SAG has them. Contact them. You're the one maligning me and will need to defend and retract your lies. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc You mean my Oscar nominated films? Nice plug by the way. When are you gonna come out to the 310 with a chain and show us how it's done? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Do me 1 favor? Just teach me how to bankrupt a company like Relativity. I want to put it in a screenplay I'm working on.

Oh. Get the waiver. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Again, you don't know what you're talking about. It was BK before I got there. What else you got angry man? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

