Alex Gibney Doc ‘No Stone Unturned’ Pulled From Tribeca Film Festival by Producers

Tribeca said that "outstanding legal issues" caused the film's producers to yank the documentary one week before its world premiere at the fest.

The producers of Alex Gibney’s new documentary “No Stone Unturned” have pulled the film from the Tribeca Film Festival one week before its scheduled premiere on Saturday, April 23.

“We were notified today from the producers of Alex Gibney’s ‘No Stone Unturned’ that there are outstanding legal issues surrounding the film and they will need to withdraw the documentary from the Festival,” the Tribeca Film Festival said in a statement. “We are very disappointed that audiences will not be able to see the film at Tribeca and we know Alex is equally disappointed that his film will not have its world premiere at the Festival.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

In 1994, six men were gunned down and five wounded in a pub while celebrating Ireland’s landmark victory over Italy in a World Cup soccer match in the small village of Loughinisland, Northern Ireland. With a police investigation that was perfunctory, at best, no culprit was ever brought to justice, and the case languished, unsolved. In this non-fiction murder mystery, Academy-Award winning documentarian Alex Gibney reopens the original files to conduct an exhaustive reinvestigation into the cold case.

Tribeca will be removing the film from its website and refunding customers who have purchased tickets.

“No one will feel this disappointment more than the families at the center of the film, whose quest for justice has been both inspiring and unstinting these last 23 years,” Trevor Birney, producer at Fine Point Films, said in a statement. “It is our deepest hope that these sensitive issues can be resolved as soon as possible so that we can share this important film with the world.”

This is the second year in a row that a film has been yanked from the Tribeca lineup in the days leading up to the fest. Last year, the festival accepted the controversial anti-vaccination film “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.” Festival co-founder Robert De Niro initially defended the decision to program the film, then changed his position and pulled the title from the festival’s lineup.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 19 – 30.

