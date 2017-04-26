‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue: Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace Continue the ‘Prometheus’ Mission — Watch

"The Crossing" bridges the gap between "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant."

20th Century Fox is celebrating Alien Day with the release of “The Crossing,” a two-minute-forty-second official prologue to “Alien: Covenant’ that finds Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) attempting to finish the mission they started in “Prometheus.” The 2009 film ended with the pair taking flight in an Engineer’s space ship in order to locate their home planet and learn why they intended to destroy humanity. We never got to see that mission, until now.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Births New Virtual Reality Experience With ‘In Utero’ for Oculus — Watch

Trailers for “Alien: Covenant” have shown the wreckage of Shaw and David’s ship on the new planet that is being colonized by the Covenant crew. So what exactly happened that led the spaceship there? The prologue doesn’t go that far, but it does tease that not everything went well once the “Prometheus” survivors found the Engineer’s home.

Watch “The Crossing” prologue below. “Alien: Covenant” comes opens nationwide May 19.

t

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.