‘Alien: Covenant’ Births New Virtual Reality Experience With ‘In Utero’ for Oculus — Watch

Brace yourself for a new nightmare.

“Alien: Covenant” distributor 20th Century Fox is going all in on the fear factor of Ridley Scott’s latest journey to strange alien lands and even worse human-made decisions. The latest film in the ever-expanding “Alien” franchise has promised to load up on the visceral nightmares, and a new virtual reality experience from Oculus looks to feed directly into those exact terrors.

The new “experience,” billed “Alien: Covenant In Utero,” will arrive on the VR platform on April 26 and promises “a 360-degree virtual reality journey into a living nightmare and offers a terrifyingly close and personal encounter as an alien neomorph…” Fun!

You can get a (very short) peek at the project with a new teaser for the experience, which in just a few seconds manages to be totally consuming and genuinely scary. Also, maybe kind of gross? Check it out below.

“Alien: Covenant” will open in theaters on May 19.

