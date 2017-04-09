‘All Eyez on Me’ Extended Trailer: Tupac Shakur Is a Rapper on Mission with Biggie and Suge Knight — Watch

The biopic will be released on what would have been 2Pac's 46th birthday.

Few artists have entered — and stayed — in the popular imagination over the last few decades like Tupac Shakur, whose 1996 murder only grew his legend further. Two decades later, his story is being told once again in Benny Boom’s “All Eyez on Me,” a biopic starring Demetrius Shipp, Jr. Watch the new trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘All Eyez on Me’ Trailer: Tupac Shakur Biopic Looks To Be This Year’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Shipp, Jr. bears a striking resemblance to the gone-too-soon rapper, poet and actor, whose lyrics expressed a fixation with his own mortality. 2Pac has been the subject of numerous documentaries — including the Academy Award–nominated “Tupac: Resurrection” and Nick Broomfield’s “Biggie & Tupac” — and been portrayed in other biopics, including “Straight Outta Compton.”

Here we see the highs and lows of his life and career, including the lead-up to his murder in Las Vegas after a boxing match; whether the film speculates as to who was responsible for the unsolved crime remains to be seen.

READ MORE: ‘All Eyez On Me’ Teaser Trailer: Tupac Stays True To Thine Own Self In New Biopic

Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Hector and Annie Ilonzeh co-star in the film. Summit Entertainment will release “All Eyez on Me” on June 16, which would have been 2Pac’s 46th birthday.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.