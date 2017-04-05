‘All These Sleepless Nights’ Clip: Michal Marczak’s Free-Wheeling Documentary Invites You to a Silent Dance Party — Watch

The festival hit is finally hitting theaters later this week.

Since debuting his beautifully lensed and decidedly free-wheeling documentary “All These Sleepless Nights” back at Sundance 2016, filmmaker Michal Marczak has been refreshingly open about the creation of his film, which follows a pair of young men as they make their way around Warsaw, indulging in the Polish party scene. For one thing, he’s really not into labels, and he hopes viewers aren’t either.

At last year’s True/False, he told our Chris O’Falt, “I’m not very clear on labels and it’s up to other people if they want to call this a documentary. Many times we’re playing off real emotions and the starting points for the characters were their real lives. It definitely evolved. Each scene was devised differently. A lot of it was improvisation.”

The dreamy doc takes its cues from the nonfiction world as much as it does the French New Wave, and the result is an alternately hard-partying and soft-touched look inside a handful of so-called sleepless nights around a city that certainly knows how to indulge.

You can get a taste of the film’s pleasures in our exclusive clip below, which really, really wants you to take a chance on a silent rave. And maybe more.

“All These Sleepless Nights” hits limited release on Friday, April 7.

