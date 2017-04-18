‘American Assassin’ First Trailer: Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien Take on Terrorism in CIA Black Ops Thriller

CBS Films and Lionsgate will release “American Assassin” in theaters on September 15, 2017.

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for “American Assassin,” a fast-paced action-thriller about a young man recruited into the nation’s most elite counterterrorism program. The film stars Dylan O’Brien as the new recruit Mitch Rapp and Michael Keaton as Stan Hurley, the head of the covert operations group.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“American Assassin” follows the rise of Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Directed by Michael Cuesta and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Nick Wechsler, “American Assassin” is based on a series of novels by Vince Flynn that have sold more than 20 million copies. The film co-stars Sanaa Lathan, Taylor Kitsch, Shiva Negar, and Scott Adkins.

CBS Films and Lionsgate will release "American Assassin" in theaters on September 15, 2017.

