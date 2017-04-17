Amy Schumer Set to Star in Super-Secretive Comedy Feature ‘I Feel Pretty’

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the film is set to begin shooting in the summer.

Amy Schumer is on board to star in a film co-written by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the writing duo behind films like “Never Been Kissed,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “How to Be Single.” According to Deadline, the film will be titled “I Feel Pretty,” and will mark Kohn and Silverstein’s directorial debut. Schumer is set to produce the movie, which will begin shooting in the summer; however the storyline has not been revealed yet.

Up next for Schumer is the May 12 premiere of Jonathan Levine’s Fox comedy “Snatched,” in which she co-stars with Goldie Hawn. The comedian also co-stars opposite Miles Teller in Jason Hall’s drama “Thank You For Your Service,” slated for release on October 27.

Schumer is set to co-star in the upcoming indie comedy-drama “She Came to Me,” alongside Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell. The film is written and directed by Rebecca Miller, the filmmaker behind “The Ballad of Jack and Rose” (2005), “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” (2009), and “Maggie’s Plan” (2015), among other titles. We last saw Schumer on the big screen in Judd Apatow’s 2015 comedy “Trainwreck,” co-starring Bill Hader and Brie Larson.

