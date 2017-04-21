‘Love After Love’ Exclusive Teaser: Mourning Becomes Andie MacDowell & Chris O’Dowd In This Evocative Tribeca Drama — Watch

MacDowell and O'Dowd are magnetic in this stunning teaser for Russell Harbaugh's debut feature, which premieres Saturday at Tribeca.

Here’s a little known trick for first time filmmakers to land top talent: Write a meaty part for an older woman. Actresses get offered far fewer scripts as they age, and if yours is good — they might just say yes. Writer/director Russell Harbaugh’s debut feature, “Love After Love,” starring Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd as mother and son in mourning, seems to have done just that.

Equal parts swelling and intimate, this haunting teaser evokes the searching and stillness of a soul in limbo, adjusting to a new life without a loved one. Eerie and wordless, MacDowell and O’Dowd ignite the screen in close-ups, communicating heartache and rage with the most subtle of expressions. Harbaugh’s images intrigue: He frames O’Dowd behind a french door, or a dinner party in fading light from just outside the room.

Harbaugh’s short film, “Rolling on the Floor Laughing,” played the shorts section of New Directors/New Films in 2012. “Love After Love” also features comedian and impressionist James Adomian (“Comedy Bang! Bang!”).

Check out the dreamy new teaser exclusively here:

