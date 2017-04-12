‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 2 Trailer: Ellen Barkin Stirs Up Drama in the Cody Clan — Watch

The TNT crime drama returns May 30.

TNT has released the teaser trailer for season two of “Animal Kingdom.” The crime drama follows a Southern California family involved in heavy criminal activities, led by the tough matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody (played by Ellen Barkin).

Season 2 finds the men of the family —Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), Barry “Baz” Brown (Scott Speedman), Andrew “Pope” Cody (Shawn Hatosy), Craig Cody (Ben Robson), and Deran Cody (Jake Weary)— realizing Smurf just uses them to get what she wants. They also question her way of conducting business. However, she will continue to try to keep a tight grip on her boys.

“Animal Kingdom” is created by Jonathan Lisco, former showrunner for the AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire.” The series is inspired by the 2010 Australian film by the same name, directed by David Michôd.

Season 2 of “Animal Kingdom” premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 9pm ET, on TNT. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

