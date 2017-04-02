‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer: The Evil Doll Gets an Origin Story From ‘Lights Out’ Director David Sandberg — Watch

The James Wan-produced period piece hits theaters August 11.

Warner Bros. has released a full trailer for its upcoming horror prequel “Annabelle: Creation.” Following the 2014 James Wan-produced “Annabelle,” “Creation” comes from director David Sandberg. The story is a period piece that involves orphans, nuns, and a toymaker all trapped in a house with the evil doll. Sandberg proved himself a capable horror director with the sleeper hit “Lights Out,” so this franchise offshoot of “The Conjuring” looks to be in good hands.

Sandberg spoke with The A.V. Club about why he was interested in joining the “Annabelle” franchise.

“It’s not a sort of direct sequel to the first ‘Annabelle,’ it’s more of a prequel, really,” he said. “To me, it was sort of enticing to play in the ‘The Conjuring’ / ‘Annabelle’ universe, but I don’t think I would have been interested in it if it had been a straight-up sequel to ‘Annabelle.’ Now it’s sort of its own story, so I can put my own spin on it.”

The film stars Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Miranda Otto, and Anthony LaPaglia.

“Annabelle: Creation” will hit theaters August 11. Check out the trailer below:

