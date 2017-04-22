Anne Hathaway Says ‘Internalized Misogyny’ May Have Impacted Her View of Female Filmmakers

In an interview to promote "Colossal," Hathaway said the culture of Hollywood that has made it harder for women filmmakers to succeed may have clouded her judgment in the past.

Looking at Anne Hathaway’s resume, the 2011 film “One Day” doesn’t stand out against titles like “Rachel Getting Married,” “The Devil Wears Prada” or “The Dark Knight Rises,” but for Hathaway, the indie drama is memorable for a very important reason. In a recent interview on “Popcorn with Peter Travers,” Hathaway said she regrets not trusting “One Day” director Lone Scherfig more easily, and is scared that she might not have because Scherfig is a woman.

“I hope people understand that it’s hard to admit,” Hathaway said. “I’m so scared that I treated her with internalized misogyny and I’m scared that I didn’t give her everything that she needed or that I should have because I was resisting her on some level.”

Hathaway also said that the culture of Hollywood that has made it harder for women filmmakers to succeed may even have clouded her judgment when looking at work from female directors.

“When I get a script [or] when I see a first film directed by a woman, I have in the past focused on what was wrong with it, and when I see a first film directed by a man, I focus on what’s right with it,” Hathaway said. “I focus on where he could go with the next one, and I focus on where she failed to go.”

Hathaway appeared on the show to promote Spanish writer-director Nacho Vigalondo’s sci-fi monster movie, “Colossal,” which hit theaters on April 7.

