The Academy Award winning actress and the late-night host showed off their musical talents in a big way.

Anne Hathaway stopped by “The Late Late Show” on Thursday night as part of her press tour for her film “Colossal,” playing in theaters now. The Academy Award winning actress and James Corden performed a five-and-a-half minute romantic comedy musical, which included 12 songs, nine different sets and zero cuts.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Is On a Roll and We Need to Start Taking Her Seriously Again

Set to the tune of songs like Sixpence None The Richer’s iconic song “Kiss Me,” Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend,” Celine Dion’s “All By Myself,” and John Denver’s “I’m Leaving on a Jet Plane,” the actress and the musically talented host chronicled the journey of a relationship, from courtship, to heartbreak, and back to love. Watch Hathaway and Corden’s great performance below.

READ MORE: Riz Ahmed Attacked Over ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Night Of’ in James Corden Rap Battle — Watch

In “Colossal,” Hathaway plays an alcoholic woman named Gloria, whose blackouts control a kaiju that terrorizes Japan. The film opened in theaters in the US on April 7, and is slated for release in Cadana this Friday, April 21.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.