‘Anne’ Trailer: Netflix Offers an Evocative Look at Its Miniseries Adaptation of the Beloved Novel — Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for “Anne,” the streaming service’s upcoming miniseries based on L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables.” First published in 1908, the beloved novel has been adapted for film and television nearly a dozen times already. Watch a preview of the latest iteration below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Anne is a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother.

“Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. Anne’s adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.”

Moira Walley-Beckett of “Breaking Bad” is serving as writer and showrunner on the eight-episode series, and Niki Caro (“Whale Rider”) is directing the two-hour premiere. “Anne” comes to Netflix on May 12.

