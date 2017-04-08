Anthony Hopkins Calls ‘Transformers’ Director Michael Bay ‘a Genius’ — Watch

Watch the legend compare the "Transformers: The Last Knight" director to Spielberg and Scorsese.

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most iconic actors of his generation, and he has some strong opinions about the brilliance of explosion king Michael Bay. Hopkins recently spoke with Yahoo Movies about why he wanted to join the “Transformers” saga, and wholeheartedly cited the director.

“I thought, ‘This guy’s a genius, he really is,’” he said. “He’s the same ilk as Oliver Stone and [Steven] Spielberg and [Martin] Scorsese. Brilliance. Savants, really, they are. He’s a savant. [The movies are] terrific. They’re created by a genius.”

Bay recently admitted on his site that the upcoming “Transformers: The Last Knight” could be his final entry in the franchise.

“With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last,” he wrote. “I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.”

Watch Hopkins reveal his thoughts on Bay in the video below:

