‘Archer’ Cast Creates Trading Cards for Their Characters in Funny Video — Watch

Dubbed “Dreamland,” season eight of “Archer” premieres this Wednesday, April 25. And to celebrate the return of the adult animated spy sitcom, the cast has created trading cards for their characters based on rapid-fire questions.
In the video created by WIRED, actors Jon Benjamin (who plays Sterling Archer), Aisha Tyler (Lana Kane), Jessica Walter (Malory Archer), Lucky Yates (Doctor Krieger), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) and Amber Nash (Pam Poovey) create imaginary collectible cards for the characters they play. Watch the funny clip below.
For its eighth season, the Adam Reed-created series goes full-blown noir and takes viewers to the 1940s and an imaginary place called Dreamland. Season 7 saw Sterling Archer and his crew move to Los Angeles to start their own private detective agency. The season finale made it seem like Archer had died. But in season 8, the egotistic detective is alive, though in a coma. Dubbed “Archer: Dreamland,” this new installment takes place in Archer’s head, while he’s still in a coma. The new season premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10pm on FXX.