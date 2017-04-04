Arnold Schwarzenegger Still Believes in New ‘Terminator,’ ‘Twins’ and ‘Conan’ Sequels

"Twins" could become "Triplets."

Now that he’s done hosting “The Celebrity Apprentice,” Arnold Schwarzenegger has more time to focus on movies. The actor, governator and outspoken critic of Donald Trump reveals in a new ScreenCrush interview that this could include sequels to some of his best-known franchises: “I think you will see another ‘Terminator’ movie, another ‘Twins’ movie, and another ‘Conan,'” he says.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: Will the Show, and Donald Trump, Be Submitted for an Emmy?

That answer is in response to a question about which of the three series is most likely to see a new installment; that the actor thinks all of them are probable would appear to suggest that plans are already being made. Asked which has the best chance of arriving first, Schwarzenegger is again firm in his response. “I would say maybe ‘Twins’ — or ‘Triplets’ I should say — because that is the easier one to prep, and it’s almost written.”

READ MORE: ‘Aftermath’ Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Seeks Vengeance in Darren Aronofsky–Produced Thriller — Watch

If rumors are to be believed, it’s possible that Eddie Murphy could join Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in “Triplets.” Read the full interview here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.