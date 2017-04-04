‘Avatar 2’: Sigourney Weaver Promises Long-Delayed, ‘Ambitious’ Sequel Will Film This Year

"I'm telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all," the actress revealed.

Great news for “Avatar” fans: the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sic-fi blockbuster will finally begin shooting this fall, at least according to Sigourney Weaver. “We’re starting!” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”

READ MORE: ‘The Defenders’ New Teaser Finally Reveals Release Date — Watch

In March, Cameron told ABC’s “Nightline” that he had recently finished writing the script for the fifth installment of the franchise, “so we know where the whole story is going across these four sequel films.” And, while the filmmaker did not offer further details about the scripts, Weaver promised fans they will not be disappointed.

“I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all,” Weaver said. “Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They’re well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

READ MORE: ‘The Assignment’ Trailer: Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver Star in Controversial Revenge Thriller

Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang will be returning to reprise their roles of Neytiri, Jake Sully and Col. Miles Quaritch, respectively. Weaver —whose character Dr. Grace Augustine died towards the end of the first installment— will be playing a new character, but no information about her new role has been revealed yet.

The actress can be seen next in the crime thriller “The Assignment,” co-starring Michelle Rodriguez, which will open in select theaters and on demand April 7.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.