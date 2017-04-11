Awards Roundup: American Cinematheque Award to Fete Amy Adams at Annual Benefit Gala and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.

– The American Cinematheque has announced that the 31st American Cinematheque Award Sponsored by GRoW @ Annenberg, will be presented to Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams at the Cinematheque’s annual benefit gala. The presentation will take place Friday, November 10, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The award presentation will be held in the International Ballroom and will include in-person tributes from some of Adams’ colleagues and friends. Other show participants will be announced as they are confirmed in the coming months.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Amy Adams as the 31st recipient of the American Cinematheque award at our celebration this year,” said Rick Nicita, American Cinematheque Chairman. “Amy Adams is one of the most beloved, admired and respected actresses in movies today. Her credits range from critical favorites like ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Arrival’ to blockbusters like ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Man of Steel,’ combining strong reviews and commercial success. Her appeal crosses all demographic groups and she continues to broaden her audience with performances that illuminate her movie-star qualities. She has been honored with many nominations and awards from critics, fans and industry organizations all over the world. In the words of one of her directors, she is smart, tough, funny, warm, ambitious and, of course, beautiful. Combined with her shining talents and unequalled likability in a career that is skyrocketing, Amy Adams is the ideal recipient of the American Cinematheque’s 31st annual award.”

Adams was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee. Since 1986, the organization has annually honored an extraordinary filmmaker in the entertainment industry, who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture. Funds raised benefit the year-round programming of the non-profit cultural organization, the American Cinematheque.

The executive producers of the shw are Paul Flattery, Barbara Smith. Irene Crinita is the producer. Corrinne Mann is the event producer. Co-chairs and presenters of the event will be announced as they are confirmePrevious American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005) George Clooney (2006), Julia Roberts (2007);Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011), Ben Stiller (2012), Jerry Bruckheimer (2013), Matthew McConaughey (2014), Reese Witherspoon (2015) and Ridley Scott (2016).

– Academy Award Winner and Artistic Director of The Actors’ Gang, Tim Robbins, received the 16th Annual Benjamin Franklin Creativity Laureate Award earlier this month, presented by Smithsonian Associates and the Creativity Foundation, in honor of his commitment to the arts and education. Robbins was on hand to accept the award and discuss his innovative work as an actor, director, producer, writer, and activist at the Smithsonian’s S. Dillon Ripley Center.

Together each year, the Creativity Foundation’s board and the Smithsonian Associates select the Creativity Laureate, an award that honors individuals for their extraordinary creativity and their commitment to public service. In 2002, the first Creativity Laureate was Yo-Yo Ma. To date, the Laureates have come from music, the humanities, jurisprudence, biology, business, theoretical physics, literature, the visual and theatrical arts.

Said Laurie Kahn, Chair of the Creativity Foundation, “Tim Robbins believes in the joy and transformative power of the arts. In addition to pursuing his own diverse career as an actor, writer, director and producer, he also reaches out to empower others in prisons, schools, summer programs, public parks, and communities around the world. He exemplifies the spirit of the Creativity Laureate Award, which was created to honor individuals for their extraordinary creativity and their commitment to public service.”

The Benjamin Franklin Creativity Laureate Award recognizes and celebrates influential thinkers, innovators and catalysts in the arts, sciences and humanities, in both traditional and emerging disciplines. Previous recipients include Yo-Yo Ma, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Eric Kandel, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Jules Feiffer, Ted Turner, Lisa Randall, Meryl Streep, Greg Mortenson, Johnnetta Cole, Mark Morris, Bill Drayton, Shirley Tilghman and Azar Nafisi.

– The Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) will celebrate its Season 11 Gala on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. This year’s honorees are Academy Award-nominated film producer Lawrence Bender and Governor Gray Davis & Sharon Davis. The Gala will be hosted by “Antiques Roadshow”s Mark. L. Walberg and the co-chairs are Leslie Kavanaugh and Kirsten Sarkisian. The evening will include an exquisite performance of excerpts from George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?,”an homage to Broadway with music by George Gershwin, that was featured in Los Angeles Ballet’s recent production “Balanchine – Master of the Dance.”

The Gala supports Los Angeles Ballet’s mission to provide world-class performances, and provide diverse outreach opportunities throughout Southern California. At a time when the arts are underfunded and continue to be absent from public school curricula, it is Los Angeles Ballet’s mission to share the gift of dance with the broadest possible audience and to give back to the community that has so generously supported it.

Past honorees include Paula Abdul, Robert Day, Linda Duttenhaver, Ghada Irani, Nigel Lythgoe, Lori Milken, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen.

