The car-chase thriller opens in theaters June 28.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the second international trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming action-packed crime thriller “Baby Driver.” The car-chase film is Wright’s first movie since his 2013 sci-fi comedy “The World’s End,” the last in his Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

“Baby Driver” stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jon Bernthal. Elgort plays the titular character, a young getaway driver who works for a crime boss (Spacey). When he falls in love with the girl of his dreams (James), Baby wants to leave behind his life of crime; however, his boss is not ready to let go of the best getaway driver he’s ever known.

“Baby Driver” premiered at South by South West last month to rave reviews. It was originally slated to open in theaters August 11, but the date was moved forward to June 28. Check out the trailer below.

