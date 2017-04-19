‘Bates Motel’ Series Finale Trailer: There Is No Going Back for Norman — Watch

The final episode of the contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 horror film "Psycho" will air on Monday, April 24.

A&E Network has released the trailer for series finale of “Bates Motel.” The final episode of the contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film “Psycho” will air on Monday, April 24, immediately followed by “Bates Motel: The Check Out,” a half-hour special where the main cast will answer questions from fans of the series gathered from social media.

The fifth and last season saw Norman (Freddie Highmore) dealing with the aftermath of his methodical killing of his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). Norman struggled with his violent blackouts as his deceased mother came back from the dead and threatened to take complete control of his mind. As Norma is heard saying on trailer, “there is no going back” for Norman.

Rihanna joined the cast this season to play the iconic Marion Crane, a role made famous by Janet Leigh. “Bates Motel” is produced by Universal Television for A&E Network, and executive-produced by Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse for Cuse Productions and Kerry Ehrin Productions. Tucker Gates, Vera Farmiga and Tom Szentgyorgyi also serve as executive producers on the series.

Catch the series finale of “Bates Motel” next Monday at 10 p.m. EST/PST on A&E Network, followed by the special“Bates Motel: The Check Out,” at 11:06pm EST/PST. Watch the teaser trailer below.

